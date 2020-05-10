GWM Advisors LLC Buys 676 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,079,000 after buying an additional 267,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,986,000 after purchasing an additional 453,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

