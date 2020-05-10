GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

