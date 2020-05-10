GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $821,638,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17,004.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,003,000 after acquiring an additional 682,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,519,597,000 after acquiring an additional 458,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $23,542,752. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Cfra upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $217.84 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

