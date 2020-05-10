GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,890 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,737 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,792,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,347,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,854 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 691,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,496,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $17.80 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.