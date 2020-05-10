GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $99.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

