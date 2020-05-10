GWM Advisors LLC Has $833,000 Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.06.

IQV opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.74. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

