GWM Advisors LLC Has $895,000 Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,405,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,270,000 after acquiring an additional 222,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,551,000 after acquiring an additional 433,894 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,977,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of BK stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.