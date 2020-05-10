GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,989,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

