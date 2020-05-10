GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $237.99 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

