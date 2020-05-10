GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 186,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 115,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 28,174 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 81,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 123.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 152,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Several analysts have commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.07.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.