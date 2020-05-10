Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Up 2.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.44, approximately 89,703 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,008,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. TheStreet raised Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,450,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $17,528,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after buying an additional 522,795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,213,000 after buying an additional 314,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,351,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

