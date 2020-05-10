Hallador Energy (HNRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $78.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.28. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on HNRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hallador Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

