Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Up 17% on Strong Earnings

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shares rose 17% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $9.48, approximately 674,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 701,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,060,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,417,000 after buying an additional 278,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Harsco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,058,000 after buying an additional 63,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,178,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 221,634 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 80,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 345,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $638.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

