HC2 (HCHC) to Release Earnings on Monday

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect HC2 to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.41). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.90 million. On average, analysts expect HC2 to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. HC2 has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on HC2 from $12.50 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

