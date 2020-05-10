Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) have been trending positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hempco Food and Fiber earned a news impact score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Hempco Food and Fiber has a 12 month low of C$0.63 and a 12 month high of C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a market cap of $41.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44.

Hempco Food and Fiber Company Profile

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and sells hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico/Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

