HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY) to Release Earnings on Monday

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, analysts expect HENKEL AG & CO/S to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.07. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HENKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HENKEL AG & CO/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

