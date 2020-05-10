Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSIC. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $113,039,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,134,000 after purchasing an additional 281,446 shares during the last quarter.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

