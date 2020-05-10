Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $66.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential downside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. Hilton Hotels has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.84.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 476.80%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

