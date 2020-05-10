HireQuest (HQI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

NYSE:HQI opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

In related news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,829,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,224,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Jackson bought 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,473.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,528,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,133.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 85,566 shares of company stock worth $541,127.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

