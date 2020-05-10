Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,933 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

