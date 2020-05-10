Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $234.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.37. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.