Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $234.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.37. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

