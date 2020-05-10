Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 621 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average of $128.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

