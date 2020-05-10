Howard Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,060,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,204.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,321.65. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

