HSBC Lowers Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 432.33 ($5.69).

Shares of LON AML opened at GBX 45.30 ($0.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.82. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 353.13 ($4.65). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 365.61. The stock has a market cap of $550.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

In related news, insider Mark Wilson sold 216,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total value of £60,756.64 ($79,921.92). Also, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 20,301,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total transaction of £81,205,048 ($106,820,636.67).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

