Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts expect Hunt Companies Finance Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCFT opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.41. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO James Peter Flynn purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,744.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 78,400 shares of company stock worth $110,119. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

