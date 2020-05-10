IAA (NYSE:IAA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for IAA in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IAA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

IAA opened at $38.71 on Friday. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

