IBC Advanced Alloys (IAALF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS IAALF opened at $0.13 on Friday. IBC Advanced Alloys has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

