Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $79.37.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($6.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($5.55). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

