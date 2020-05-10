Ideanomics (IDEX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 221.03% and a negative return on equity of 111.49%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Ideanomics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

