IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of IDEX worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $154.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.37. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

