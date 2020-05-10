Imperial Capital Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brink’s in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

NYSE:BCO opened at $41.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.45 and a beta of 1.35. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,227,228.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 68.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 557,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at $48,432,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter valued at $16,948,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 317,722 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

