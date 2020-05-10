Independent Research Reiterates €186.00 Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €186.00 ($216.28) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €189.99 ($220.92).

Shares of LIN opened at €172.55 ($200.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €161.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €179.03. Linde has a 1-year low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 1-year high of €208.60 ($242.56). The stock has a market cap of $91.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

