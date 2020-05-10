Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 197.48% and a negative net margin of 1,542.85%. On average, analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INFI stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $63.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.67.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

