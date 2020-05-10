Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP) Insider Purchases £8,611 in Stock

Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP) insider Rodney Turner bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £8,611 ($11,327.28).

Shares of IDP opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.68. Innovaderma PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.51).

Get Innovaderma alerts:

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

About Innovaderma

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovaderma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovaderma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.