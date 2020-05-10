Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $116.87 and last traded at $109.95, with a volume of 58417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.97.

The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.79 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

In related news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,973.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,907 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Inphi by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Inphi by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 322,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at $20,989,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter valued at $13,752,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter valued at $10,974,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.53.

Inphi Company Profile (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

