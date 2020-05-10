Insider Buying: A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £146.40 in Stock

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White acquired 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 488 ($6.42) per share, with a total value of £146.40 ($192.58).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Roger Alexander White purchased 28 shares of A.G. Barr stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £150.64 ($198.16).

On Friday, February 7th, Roger Alexander White purchased 25 shares of A.G. Barr stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 590 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £147.50 ($194.03).

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 487 ($6.41) on Friday. A.G. Barr plc has a 12-month low of GBX 401 ($5.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 980 ($12.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 480.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 544.50.

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.30 ($0.36) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). On average, equities analysts anticipate that A.G. Barr plc will post 3214.0001059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAG shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of A.G. Barr to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on A.G. Barr from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of A.G. Barr from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 471.25 ($6.20).

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

