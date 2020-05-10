Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Sells 174,972 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 174,972 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $7,256,088.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $43.93 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 43.43%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

