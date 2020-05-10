Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total transaction of $931,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,970 shares in the company, valued at $76,341,708.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ILMN stock opened at $309.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $624,171,000 after purchasing an additional 829,865 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.88.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

