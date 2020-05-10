Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $223.90 and last traded at $221.39, with a volume of 384151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.15.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PODD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,914 shares of company stock worth $3,101,603. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 482.8% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 49.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,209.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.57 and its 200-day moving average is $179.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

