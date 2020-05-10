Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Bank OZK’s 7th Largest Position

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.2% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.