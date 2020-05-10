Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,769,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,289 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $95,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 67.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 29.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 145,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 33,217 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,392,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $129,479,000 after purchasing an additional 384,555 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.67 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

