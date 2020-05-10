Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

