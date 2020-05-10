Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,504,643,000 after purchasing an additional 800,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

