International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Price Target Cut to GBX 335

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 377 ($4.96) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 75.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 508 ($6.68).

IAG stock opened at GBX 190.45 ($2.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 480.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.19. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

