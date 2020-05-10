Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,398 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 690% compared to the average volume of 430 call options.

HD Supply stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HD Supply will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 142,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $3,982,063.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HD Supply by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 165,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in HD Supply by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HDS shares. Bank of America raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Longbow Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

