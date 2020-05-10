Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.10, but opened at $24.55. Iron Mountain shares last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 222,846 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after acquiring an additional 637,543 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53,776 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 717.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

