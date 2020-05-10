J2 Global (JCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect J2 Global to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. J2 Global has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 7.36-7.66 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.36-7.66 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J2 Global to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of JCOM opened at $81.60 on Friday. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other J2 Global news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.