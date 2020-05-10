Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,326 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $97,908,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,771.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,209,000 after buying an additional 2,279,868 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

