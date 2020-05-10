Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aramark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARMK. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of ARMK opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.69. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.